Mary Krause Mary Catherine Krause, nee Edmonds, 93, of Collinsville, IL, born on February 9, 1926 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Grand Manor, Swansea, IL. Mary retired from UMB Bank in Collinsville, IL, where she was Vice President. She was a member of St. Augustine of Canterbury Church, Belleville, IL, numerous card clubs and St. Teresa Lunch Bunch. She loved spending time with her friends at Grand Manor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Krause, whom she married on January 9, 1947 in Collinsville, IL; infant granddaughter, Mary Kathryn Nordyke; her parents, Harry R. and Madge E., nee Massey, Edmonds, Sr.; a brother, H. Robert Edmonds, Jr. and a sister, Eileen M. Holt-Karban; her guardians and grandparents, Jacob K, and Mary E. Edmonds and her much loved Godmother, Aunt Enda Ringwald Surviving are her sons and daughters, Robert "Bob" E. Graham, Jr. (Larreen Presson) of Collinsville, IL, Jeanne A. (Harlan) Brightwell of Collinsville, IL, Shirley A. Bof of Mt. Olive, IL, Jim R. (Jerri) Krause of Collinsville, IL and Richard F. Krause of Chandler, AZ; grandchildren whom she loved very much, Michael J. Krause, Rachel Brooks, Randy (Tait) Johnson, Cody Bof, Stevie Bof (Chris Redshaw), Seth Krause, Drake Krause and Bobby (Melinda) Nordyke numerous great grandchildren; brothers, Richard Edmonds of Collinsville, IL and Fredderick Edmonds of Glen Carbon, IL; a sister, Linda Mueller of Florissant, MO; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Memorials may be made to St. Augustine of Canterbury Church 1910 W. Belle Street, Belleville, IL 62226. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com. Visitation: will be from 10 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. Augustine of Canterbury church, Belleville, IL. Service: Funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. Augustine of Canterbury Church, Belleville, IL, with Msgr.William McGhee officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



