Mary L. Abernathy
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary L. Abernathy Mary L. Abernathy nee Payton, 88, of Belleville, IL passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. Mary was born March 12, 1932 in Cincinnati, OH. She graduated from Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis, IN. Mary worked as a buyer and purchasing agent for companies that used steel in their primary products. She was a former member of the Purchasing Agents Association and the Women's Auxiliary of the American Legion Post 2955 in Roscow, IL. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, John A. and Henrietta (nee Jett) Payton and husband, Charles F. Abernathy Sr. Surviving are her son, Charles F. (Julie) Abernathy Jr. of Caldwell, ID; brother, John A. (Jadene) Payton II of Visalia, CA; grandchildren, Suzan (Scott) Pruitt of Colorado Springs, CO and Patrick (Teresa) Abernathy of Meridian, ID; and eleven great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews. Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Burial: Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3713
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved