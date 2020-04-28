Mary L. Abernathy Mary L. Abernathy nee Payton, 88, of Belleville, IL passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. Mary was born March 12, 1932 in Cincinnati, OH. She graduated from Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis, IN. Mary worked as a buyer and purchasing agent for companies that used steel in their primary products. She was a former member of the Purchasing Agents Association and the Women's Auxiliary of the American Legion Post 2955 in Roscow, IL. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, John A. and Henrietta (nee Jett) Payton and husband, Charles F. Abernathy Sr. Surviving are her son, Charles F. (Julie) Abernathy Jr. of Caldwell, ID; brother, John A. (Jadene) Payton II of Visalia, CA; grandchildren, Suzan (Scott) Pruitt of Colorado Springs, CO and Patrick (Teresa) Abernathy of Meridian, ID; and eleven great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews. Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Burial: Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 28, 2020.