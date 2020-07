MATOESIAN-SANASARIAN- Mary L. Matoesian-Sanasarian, age 77, of Granite City, IL, passed away July 16, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, July 20, 2020 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 am on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Allan & Ciuferi Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL. Allan & Ciuferi Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL



