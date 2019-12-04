|
Mary Lou Cook Mary Lou Cook, 86, of Wilmington NC, passed away after a valiant battle with Alzheimer's. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Lin) Cook and sister, Jane Rosenberg. She is survived by her daughters Jeanne (Daniel) Kohner of Leland NC and Diane Yociss of Simsponville SC. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, David Rosenberg, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary Lou was born in St. Louis MO and moved to Belleville IL in the 1950s. She and Robert owned and operated a beauty salon in Belleville until their retirement in the mid-1990s. After retirement, they lived in Milwaukee WI, Bluffton SC, and Simpsonville SC. Mary Lou ultimately moved to Wilmington in 2015 to be near her daughter Jeanne. Donations may be made to the or to the . Service: services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington NC 28403 910-791-9099
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 4, 2019