GODAR - Mary Lou (Menke) Godar, age 83, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, September 10th, 2020. She was born February 6, 1937. Funeral will be held at St. Mary Cemetery in Brussels IL at 10am on Tuesday September 15, 2020. Prior to laying her to rest a Visitation will be held on Monday September 14th from 6pm until 8 pm, at Gress Kallal & Schaaf funeral home in Hardin IL.



