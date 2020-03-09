|
Mary Lou Hughes Mary Lou Andrushat Hughes (nee Aye), resident of Lenoir City, Tennessee formerly of Fairview Heights, IL passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the age of 91. She was precededed in death by her husband, George Andrushat who passed away in 1986. She remarried Lt. Col Thomas H. Hughes who passed away in 2018. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Logan (nee Andrushat); son-in-law, Chris Logan; twin grandsons and their wives, Alex Bloodworth, Ramsey Bloodworth, Allison Bloodworth (nee Swann), Katie Bloodworth (nee McGuigan); five great grandchildren: John Henry, Jack, Landon, Charlotte and Olivia Bloodworth; brother, William Aye, and sister, Susan Boatman (nee Aye). Mary Lou will be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends. Mary Lou will be privately interred at Holy Cross Cemetery in Collinsville, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 9, 2020