MALAN- Mary Helen Malan, died August 10, 2019. Friends and family may call 9am to1pm for her Visitation, in the Church Sanctuary at the First Baptist Church of Highland, 2709 Poplar St, Highland. Funeral Service will be held from 1pm-2pm at First Baptist Church of Highland, IL with Rev. Brian High (from First Baptist Church of Centralia, IL) officiating. Interment will be immediately following at Gullick Cemetery on Leroy Road of Highland, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019