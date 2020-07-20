1/1
Mary Matoesian-Sanasarian
Mary Matoesian-Sanasarian Mary L. Matoesian - Sanasarian, nee Grebel, age 77, of Granite City, IL, born January 6, 1943 in Edwardsville, IL, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Mary grew up in Edwardsville and graduated from SIU-Edwardsville. She was a tax specialist in Granite City for decades. She was a huge animal lover, especially her cats. Mary also enjoyed playing cards, going out to eat and trying different restaurants, playing golf and games of chance. She is preceded in death by her two husbands, V. Robert Matoesian and LaRue A. Sanasarian, her parents, Leo and Hazel (nee Hartung) Grebel. Surviving are her two sons and daughters-in-law, Robert P. (Lori) Matoesian of Bartlett, IL and Charles E. (Holly) Matoesian of Lincoln, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to Granite City Association for the Protection of Animals (APA) and will be accepted at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.acfuneral.com Visitation: will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 9:00 a. m. until 11:00 a. m. service time at the Allan & Ciuferi Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: Service will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11:00 a. m. at the Allan & Ciuferi Funeral Home with Bishop Lawrence Wooten officiating. Burial will be in Valley View Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL. * Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is asked to be patient and abide by the number of visitors allowed inside the funeral home. Please note that all visitors are required to wear face masks.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
