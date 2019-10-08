|
Mary McAteer Mary L. McAteer, 88, of Champaign passed away on October 5, 2019 in Paxton, Illinois. She was born December 1, 1930 in Rock Island, Illinois a daughter of Floyd and Mary (Evans) Hamlin. They preceded her in death. She was a 1948 graduate of East St. Louis High School. She married Raymond McAteer on February 4, 1950 also in E. St. Louis. Together, they shared 64 years of marriage before his passing in 2014. She was a faithful member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fairview Heights, Illinois. Mary was a very strong woman who was loved by many. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandma, and loyal friend. She spent most of her life supporting her husband and children sitting through countless hockey, baseball, and fast-pitch softball games, and watched more tennis matches than one could count. She, too, enjoyed playing tennis and working at Oak Hill Racquet Club and later Kings Point Racquet Club for many years. Over the years, she found joy in creating beautiful ceramics and crocheted afghans for her family, which are treasured. In later years, she crocheted countless lap afghans for the elderly living in nursing homes, giving them warmth and something beautiful. Mary was affectionately known to many as Granny - a title she loved. The family wishes to thank the amazing nurses, CNAs, and support staff at Accolade Senior Living of Paxton; their care, love, and gentleness with Granny was extraordinary. Her final days were managed by Transitions Hospice, for which the family is also extremely appreciative of their care management and their angel vigil volunteers. She is survived by her children, Mary Catherine McAteer of Fairview Heights, IL, Raymond McAteer, Jr. (Marybeth) of St. Charles, MO, and Janice McAteer (Mike Smith) of Champaign, IL; grandchildren, Crystal McAteer (Jim Tejkowski) of Belleville, IL, Colleen Patton (Jay) of O'Fallon, MO, Taylor Jacobs of Urbana, IL, Connor Jacobs of Champaign, IL, Todd Smith (Holly) of Portland, OR, and Ben Smith of Seattle, WA; one sister, Beverly Smallwood (Gene) of Salem, IN; three great-grandchildren - Lennon, Josephine and Hazel, and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers, and three sisters. Memorial contributions may be in Mary's memory to Developmental Services Center at 1304 West Bradley Avenue, Champaign, Illinois 61821. Online condolences can be shared with her family at www. morganmemorialhome.com. Funeral: Cremation rites have been accorded and no further services will be held. Morgan Memorial Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 8, 2019