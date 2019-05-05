Mary McCauley Mary A. McCauley (nee Bruns) 88, of Collinsville died April 30. She had been a resident of Cedarhurst of Collinsville for the past year where she greatly enjoyed singing and beading. She is survived by her children Pat Cochran-Lockwood (Dennis) and Karen Chapman-Novakofski (Jan); four grandchildren: Hallie (Paul) Herbert, Casey (Becca) Cochran; Liz (Marty) Koltz; and Scot (Sarah) Chapman; four great grandchildren: Charlie and Macaclan Herbert; James Koltz; and Rylie Chapman; a sister Mrs. Leroy (Agnes) Lochmann, sister-in-law Karen McConnell (Bernard), as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Born in St. Louis in 1930, Mary lived most of her life in Collinsville, relocating briefly to Exton, Pennsylvania and Waco, Texas with her husband Melvin who died in 2004. She was preceded in death by her parents Bernard and Anna Bruns; her brothers with their wives Al (Betty) Bruns, Joseph (Marilyn) Bruns, Bernard (Helen) Bruns, and Louis Bruns. Mary was well-known and well-liked by her customers at State Bank, UMB First National Bank, Butterfield Jewelers and Simon Jewelers. She was a Master Gardener through the University of Illinois Extension Program and an active volunteer in the early days of the Anderson Hospital Women's Auxiliary. She attended SS Peter & Paul and was a proud member of the CHS Class of 1948. Service: Funeral services will be private. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.herrfuneral.com. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Mary's name to the Collinsville Memorial Public Library, 408 W. Main St., Collinsville, IL 62234 as she was a lifelong avid reader and regular library patron.



