Mary T. McClenning Mary McClenning, 75, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Born May 28, 1945 in Caribou, Maine, she was the daughter of Jesse William and Eva Marie (Dufour) Staley. She was a homemaker and a member of Church with A Voice in Godfrey. S Surviving is a daughter, Tina Iler of Alton, a son, Brad McClenning of Arizona, her grandchildren, two brothers, Paul Staley (Diann) of Belleville and Ken Staley of Chicago, sisters-in-law, Rhoda, Deana and Phyllis Staley and her close friend and care giver, Regina Blackburn-Sackett of Alton. IL Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Morris Iler Sr., and four brothers, Gene, Woodrow and Charles Staley and George Dufour. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com Service: A memorial service will be held at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Andre' Dobson will officiate. Gent Funeral Home Alto, IL

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 11, 2020.
