Mary P. Meier Mary P. Meier, nee Grueninger, 77, of Waterloo, Illinois, died June 21, 2019, in Waterloo, IL. She was born June 20, 1942, in Belleville, IL. She is survived by children Chuck (Kim) Meier and Cindie (Eric) Allscheid; grandchildren Miranda and Matthew Meier and Cassie and Krista Allscheid; brother Marvin (Kathy) Grueninger; father of the children John Meier; sister-in-law Evie Grueniger; nieces; nephews; and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles J. and Pearl C. nee Frierdich Grueniger; one brother Carl James Grueninger Mary was a member of SS Peter & Paul Church - Waterloo; Metro East Social Singles; dedicated Monroe County Election Judge; dedicated driver for the driving patients to treatments; loved Red Hat Society; and traveled with numerous senior groups; board member at Helping Hands; she achieved her Associates Degree at age 54. She spent her final years loving friends and spending time with her grandchildren at sporting events; cattle shows; and dance recitals. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: or Hospice of Southern Illinois Visitation: 4 PM to 8 PM Friday, June 28, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home and again 8 AM until 9:30 AM Saturday at Quernheim Funeral Home Funeral Mass: 10 AM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo, IL Arrangements handled by QUERNHEIM FUNERAL HOME

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary