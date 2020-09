Or Copy this URL to Share

METZGER - Mary Elizabeth Metzger, age 86, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Granite Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. In celebration of her life, a private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, IL. Arrangements by Irwin Chapel.



