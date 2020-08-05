1/
Mary Meyer
MEYER- Mary A. Mey er, 76, died July 26, 2020. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 12:00 pm until time of service at 1:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto with Pastor Doug Pascoe officiating. Due to the current State of Illinois restrictions on social distancing the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home. The family would like to request masks be worn. Burial will take place at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
AUG
7
Service
01:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
(618) 377-4000
