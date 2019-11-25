|
|
Mary K. Missey Mary K. Missey, nee Huller, age 83, lifelong resident of O'Fallon, IL. Mary was born June 15, 1936 in O'Fallon, the oldest of eight children, passed away Sunday morning, November 24, 2019 at her home. Mary graduated from OTHS Class of 1954, and married Howard Clayton Missey on September 7, 1954. Mary was a self-employed home daycare provider for many years. She was a checker at the former Tomboy Grocery Store in Southview Plaza for 11 years. Mary was a lifelong parishioner at St. Clare Church, where she participated in quilting and Altar Sodality. She was a supporter of the local fire department, as her late husband, Clayton, was a volunteer fireman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton, who died in 2005; and her parents Marcellus and Viola, nee Rochell, Huller. Surviving are her six children David (Eva) Missey of Trenton, Doris (Steve) Rebenstorff of Swansea, Craig (Regina) Missey of Fairview Heights, Laura (Doug) Bridges of Estes Park, Colo., Renee Missey of O'Fallon, and Carla Missey of O'Fallon; grandchildren Michael (Becca) Rebenstorff, Dustin (Beth) Rebenstorff, Jessica (Jacob) Finley, Christina Missey, and Katie (Ryan) Hodge; and great-grandchildren Olivia Rebenstorff, Aubrey and Morgan Finley, and Eden Hodge. Also surviving are her siblings Ruth Schoen of Mesa, Ariz., Helen Costello, Robert (Judith) Huller, Viola Sizemore, Mark (Mary) Huller, Bruce (Shirley) Huller, all of O'Fallon, and Marcella (Craig) Herzog of Freeburg, and many nieces and nephews. Memorial donations are suggested to the O'Fallon Fire Department or to St. Clare Church Building Fund. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Visitation: 4:00 8:00 pm, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St., Shiloh. Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am, Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the church, with Rev. James Deiters presiding. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Lebanon, IL. Arrangements entrusted to the Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Illinois
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 25, 2019