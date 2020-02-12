|
Mary Moore Mary Ellen Moore, age 67, born March 8, 1952 in Red Bud, Ill., to Earl Lonnie and Nora Francis, nee Faulkner, Pruett, has gone to the preferred place where the roses never fade. She passed away Monday morning, February 10, 2020 at her daughter's home in O'Fallon, Ill. Mary owned and operated her own daycare in her home for many years. She was also a cook at Shiloh Middle School. She enjoyed gardening in her yard, arts and crafts, and baking, and was known for making the best chocolate chip cookies. She enjoyed playing board games with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Richard Moore in 1998. Surviving are her children James (Jody) Miller of O'Fallon; Michelle (Mark) Kabureck of O'Fallon; siblings Donald Pruett, Lyndle (Nancy) Pruett, Alice (Stanley) Schubert, Shirley Vogelaar, Judith Williams, Elizabeth (Roger) Thielmann; grandchildren Matthew (Elise) Miller, Sean Miller, Laurabeth (Brock) Conley, Jacob (Nicole) Miller, Taylor Brewer, Blake Brewer, Tyler (Tiffany) Slaughter, Ashley Slaughter, Mark (Ginger) Kabureck, Jr., Charlie (Samantha) Kabureck, and Sam Kabureck; great-grandchildren Mark Kabureck, III, Anna Kabureck, Liam Kabureck, Mitchell Miller, and a baby boy due this week. Memorial donations are suggested to the and will be accepted at the funeral home. The guestbook may be signed at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 11 am 1 pm, Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon. Funeral: 1 pm, Thursday, at the funeral home, with Rev. Christy Eckert, officiating. Burial to follow at O'Fallon City Cemetery, O'Fallon. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Ill.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 12, 2020