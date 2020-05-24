Mary Wellinghoff Moreland Mary W. Moreland passed away at her home in Sun Lakes, Arizona on April 30, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born August 9, 1926 to John and Lillian Wellinghoff in Belleville, Illinois where she graduated from Notre Dame Academy. She started her college education at the University of Illinois where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. She married Richard R. Sage in Belleville, Illinois on August 24, 1946. Two sons, John Richard and Charles Scott were born of this union. They divorced in 1961. She continued her education and taught elementary grades in East St. Louis, Illinois. She married Dr. Joseph I. Moreland in Denver, Colorado on December 27, 1962 beginning a new family in Salem, Oregon with sons Joe Jr., Mike, Rick and Scott. She joined in the Salem community serving on various women's boards including Salem General Hospital, Illahe Country Club, Marion Polk Medical Auxiliary and Illahe Women's Golf Association. She was always the greatest supporter of all her sons' sports endeavors and their most avid fan. Along the way she resumed her college studies at Oregon State University where she received her BS Degree in Education in June of 1970. Joe and Mary enjoyed twenty wonderful years weekending with their family at their beach home in Neskowin and after retirement, wintering at their home in Sun Lakes, Arizona. Mary enjoyed bridge, golf, crossword puzzles, cooking and the company of good friends. She also enjoyed travels throughout the world with Joe, but most of all she cherished her time with her beautiful family. She is survived by her sister, Audrey Emge, of Nashville, Illinois; sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Rocky Sage, Joe and Peggy Moreland, Mike and Teri Moreland and daughter-in-law Jane Caesar. She is also survived by ten beautiful grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren. She was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Salem and St. Steven's Catholic Church in Sun Lakes, Arizona. Her husband, Joe, and son, John Richard Sage, preceded her in death. Contributions may be made to Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Salem, Oregon, 4227 Lone Oak Road, SE, Salem, Oregon 97302 Interment will take place at Mount Crest Abbey Mausoleum in Salem. Service: A memorial service will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Salem followed by a celebration of Mary's wonderful life at Illahe Hills Country Club when it is safe for family and friends to travel and gather.



