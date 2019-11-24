|
Mary Newell Mary Catherine Sims Newell, nee, Henson, age 85, of O'Fallon, IL, born on August 25, 1935 in Paragould, AR passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at her residence. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother and housewife that provided for her family and gave an inspiration to all that knew her and will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Newell; her granddaughter, Jacqueline Renee Sims; her son-law, Douglas Beever; her parents, James A. and Annie B. Henson, nee Mull; and her siblings, James, Edgar, Naomi and Faye. She is survived by her children, Patricia Sims Littlefield of Fairview Heights, IL, Allen L. (Marcia) Sims of Collinsville, IL, Karen Marie Beever of Pinckneyville, IL and Mary Leann (Dale) Morgenthaler of Pinckneyville, IL; her grandchildren, Mark (Kate) Sims, Patrick (Kacie) Lang, Janet (Jason) Kitchen and Doug (Hailey) Beever, Jr.; her great-grandchildren, Rayna, Grant, Alexandra, Devin, Dalton, Alaina and Tommi; her brothers, Anthony and Larry Henson; and her close friends, Bill, Gloria, Sylvia and Julia. Mary is also survived by her nieces, nephews and friends. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Service: Memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 24, 2019