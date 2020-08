Or Copy this URL to Share

NEWMAN- Mary Kay Alvina Newman, nee Zumwalde, age 71, of O'Fallon, died July 31, 2020 at her home in O'Fallon. Visitation 9 - 11 am, Thursday, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, O'Fallon, followed by Mass at 11 am, at the church. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Mo. Services entrusted to Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon



