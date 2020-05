Or Copy this URL to Share

NICOL- Mary Ann Nicol, age 91 of Fairview Heights, IL, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Aperion Care Center in Mascoutah, IL. Private services will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Walther officiating. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.



