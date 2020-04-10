|
Mary O'Donnell Mary Elizabeth O'Donnell, nee Murphy, age 95, of Belleville, IL, born on April 27, 1924 in St. Louis MO, died on April 7, 2020 at home. She died surrounded by her family. Mary Elizabeth was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy, LeClerc College and Hickey College of Business. She was employed at Ralston Purina and served as an Election Judge for many years. She was past President of St. Clair Woman's Club, Junior Service Club, Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, and Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, Charter Member of the WWII Memorial Society, Member of Blessed Sacrament Church and Member of Red Nose Society of North America. Mary Elizabeth was true to her Irish heritage which was evident in her wit and joke telling. She was also one of the 1st few participants in the first Belleville St. Patrick's Day Parade. Murph loved her travels with her treasured friends, particularly her trips to Ireland. Nana was devoted to her Catholic faith with an adoration to the Blessed Mother. Granana's love of her family was apparent in the preparation of holiday meals. The most recent being her traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner this past St. Patrick's Day. Memorials may be made to Poor Clare Monastery of Our Lady of Mercy, Heartland Hospice or Blessed Sacrament School. She was preceded in death by her husband, Judge Thomas P. O'Donnell; and her parents, Patrick F. and Mae Murphy, nee O'Day. Mary Elizabeth is survived by her children, Mary Patricia (Jack) Kuebel, Thomas P. O'Donnell, Jr., Daniel F. (Jill) O'Donnell, and Ellen J. (Kent) Plotner; her grandchildren, Erin (Dan) Hubert, Maureen "MO" (Tom) Kelley, Daniel Plotner, Michael Plotner and Mary Kathleen O'Donnell; her great-grandchildren, Emma Kelley, Bailey Hubert, and Molly Kelley. She is also survived by her sister, Jeanne F. Crotty, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. A private service will be held for immediate family. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 10, 2020