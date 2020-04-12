|
Mary Panka Lt. Col. E. Mary Panka USAF Ret., 89, of O'Fallon, IL passed away April 9, 2020. Mary was born on September 25, 1930 in Prairie du Chien, WI. She was one of the first females to attend Texas A&M. Mary worked in supply chain logistics for the U.S. Air Force and was very dedicated to her position as a lieutenant colonel and to the country she represented. Her hobbies included golfing, gardening, fishing, and was a big fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas H. and Lucille A. (nee Cota) Panka and siblings, Thomas Panka Jr. and V. Mary Garthoff. Surviving are her siblings, Bonita Schweiger of O'Fallon, IL, Betty Will of Fort Worth, TX, and Robert Panka of San Antonio, TX and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Memorials may be made to VITAS Healthcare & Hospice, 8 Executive Drive #150, Fairview Heights, IL 62208. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions by the state and CDC, there will be no services at this time and a Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 12, 2020