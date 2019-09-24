Home

PARSAGHIAN - Mary (Manoogian) Parsaghian, age 95, of Granite City, IL, passed away September 21, 2019, surrounded by her family.Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church, Granite City, IL. In celebration of her life, funeral services will follow at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, at the church. Burial Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL. Arrangements handled by Irwin Chapel
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 24, 2019
