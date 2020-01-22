|
|
Mary Pollard Mary Margaret Pollard nee Henderson, 63, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020. Mary was born March 19, 1956 in Alexandria, LA. She was a member, past newsletter editor, and greeter at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in O'Fallon, IL. Mary was a weaver and made shawls, purses, and covers and sold them at craft fairs. During her time as a Mary Kay consultant, she earned a car. Mary was a budding author and taught several online writing, grammar, and punctuation classes. She was a very devoted teacher and touched and changed the lives of her students as a Title One Reading Teacher for the East St. Louis School District and at Sister Thea Bowman Schools and as an English teacher at Assumption High School and Holy Rosary Elementary School. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Brandon and Marion Ella (nee Cockfield) Henderson. Surviving are her husband, Christopher Pollard of O'Fallon, IL; brother, Brandon Robert Henderson of Colfax, LA; and sisters-in-law, Julia Hahn of Cincinnati, OH and Pamela (Gene) Douglas of Bentonville, OH. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Visitation: Visitation will be Friday, January 24, 2020 from 9:30 until 11:00 AM at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 625 St. Nicholas Drive, O'Fallon, IL 62269 Service: Mass of Christian burial be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the church with Msgr. William Hitpas officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 22, 2020