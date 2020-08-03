Mary Powers

POWERS - Mary H. Powers, 81, of Wood River, passed away on August 1, 2020 at Care Center at Center Grove in Edwardsville, IL. She was born on March 24, 1939, in Chesterfield, IL. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL. Burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens. Arrangements handled by Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home



