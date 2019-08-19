|
Mary C. Putz Mary Catherine Putz, nee Reichardt, age 96, of Collinsville, IL, born on September 7, 1922 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at Meridian Village, Glen Carbon, IL. Mary was a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank L. Putz, Sr., whom she married on January 3, 1945 in East St. Louis, IL; a son, Frank L. Putz, Jr.; her parents, Fred and Mary Frances, nee Hamblin, Reichardt, Sr.; a brother, Fred Reichardt, Jr. and a infant sister. Surviving are her sons and daughters, Mary Catherine (Denny) Alvarez of St. Charles, MO, Michael (Sharon) Putz of Troy, IL, Susan (Joseph) Martinez of Troy, IL and Stephen (Denise) Putz of Troy, IL; daughter-in-law, Joan Putz of Glen Carbon, IL; grandchildren, Julie Ann (Ross) Vogel, Jeffrey Todd (Nikki) Alvarez, Timothy Alvarez, F. Luke Putz, III, John Putz, Jessica (Levi) Williams, Katie (Cliff) Ward, Andrew Putz, Elizabeth (Jason) Grieve, J. Brian (Ashley) Martinez, Matthew Putz and Christopher (Kelsey) Putz; great grandchildren, Alexandria, Paige, Jordan, Brooke, Eve, Sophia, Gavin, Michayla, Malena, Madden, Chloe, Reese, Graeme and Foster. Memorials may be made in form of masses or to Partners for Pets. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com. Visitation: will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL. Services: Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL, with Fr. John Beveridge officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Glen Carbon, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 19, 2019