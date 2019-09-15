Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3713
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Rich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Rich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Rich Obituary
Mary Ellen Rich Mary Ellen Rich, nee Fitzpatrick, 58, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Mary Ellen was born September 28, 1960 in St. Louis, MO. She was a billing clerk for Scott's Power Equipment and had also worked for many years as a server and manager for Denny's and O'Charley's restaurants. Mary was an active member of her community: a representative for Paparazzi Jewelry, volunteering for Toys for Tots, Girl Scout leader for two different troops, head of the PTA when her children were in school, involved with the Angel Tree, arranged various fundraisers for sick children, and ran a daycare for many years. Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, William and Patricia (nee Schumaker) Fitzpatrick and two brothers. Mary Ellen is survived by her husband, Kirby L. Rich of O'Fallon, IL; children, Jessica Jean (Adam) Taylor of Belleville, IL, Erin Elizabeth (Gilbert Smith) Throop of Belleville, IL, John Walter (Lizzy Brown) Throop IV of Belleville, IL, Sarah Urbahns of Troy, MO, and Daniel Rich of Overland, MO; grandchildren, Micaela Throop, Lauren Bingham, Kaden Bingham, John Walter Throop V, and Zachary Urbahns; and seven sisters and four brothers. Memorials may be made to at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com Visitation: will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 1:00 until 3:00 PM at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Service: Memorial Services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the funeral home with Rev. Dong Long officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schildknecht Funeral Home
Download Now