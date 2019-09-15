|
Mary Ellen Rich Mary Ellen Rich, nee Fitzpatrick, 58, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Mary Ellen was born September 28, 1960 in St. Louis, MO. She was a billing clerk for Scott's Power Equipment and had also worked for many years as a server and manager for Denny's and O'Charley's restaurants. Mary was an active member of her community: a representative for Paparazzi Jewelry, volunteering for Toys for Tots, Girl Scout leader for two different troops, head of the PTA when her children were in school, involved with the Angel Tree, arranged various fundraisers for sick children, and ran a daycare for many years. Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, William and Patricia (nee Schumaker) Fitzpatrick and two brothers. Mary Ellen is survived by her husband, Kirby L. Rich of O'Fallon, IL; children, Jessica Jean (Adam) Taylor of Belleville, IL, Erin Elizabeth (Gilbert Smith) Throop of Belleville, IL, John Walter (Lizzy Brown) Throop IV of Belleville, IL, Sarah Urbahns of Troy, MO, and Daniel Rich of Overland, MO; grandchildren, Micaela Throop, Lauren Bingham, Kaden Bingham, John Walter Throop V, and Zachary Urbahns; and seven sisters and four brothers. Memorials may be made to at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com Visitation: will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 1:00 until 3:00 PM at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Service: Memorial Services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the funeral home with Rev. Dong Long officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 15, 2019