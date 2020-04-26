Mary Roarty Mary Ellen "Mame" Roarty (Hartman), born January 30, 1930, of Swansea, IL, left this world on April 14, 2020, at the young age of 90. Mary was married to the love of her life, Joseph Austin "Oz" Roarty, for 69 years. Two sons were born from this amazing union, Tim and Tom. They raised their family in Belleville, IL, where they owned Joe's Bonafide Service Station. They were inseparable until she was preceded in death by Grandpa Joe. Mary had a quick wit, an infectious smile, and a mischievous side, that endeared everyone to her. She was fond of long hugs, of which she offered freely to all who knew her. She embraced her newfound Irish heritage for seven decades, and celebrated St. Patrick's day religiously, with high spirits and a cold beer in hand. Mary was a religious St. Louis Cardinals fan, never missing an opportunity to watch a game or talk about the season they were having. She was the proud matriarch of the Roarty Clan, and made it a main priority to lead everyone to the parade every year. She had a kind spirit, an open heart, and a patient ear. She offered her support to many, and lived unselfishly for the ones that she loved. She lived a long, full and prosperous life. She made countless friends at the Garden Place in Columbia, and quickly became someone that they all grew to love and admire. She bravely told her granddaughters, that she was ready to go home to be with Grandpa. She was the example of a life, well lived... Surviving Mary are her two sons, Tim (Linda) Roarty, Tom (Kay) Roarty, grandchildren Liz (Bryan) Chappell, Kait (Terren) Hudson, Josh (Sunni) Roarty, Macey (Hannah) Roarty, Kayla (Lynn) McNew, great grandchildren Nash Chappell, Ace Chappell, Riley Roarty, Haeva McNew, Valor McNew, Ben Chappell, nieces and nephews Kathleen (Jim) Murphy, Mike (Carole) Martz, Brian (Carol) Martz, Marty (Patty) Martz, John (Lynn) Hartman, Mike (Laura) Hartman, and a great number of dear great neices, nephews, relatives, friends and loved ones. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of Crestwood, MO, would be appreciated. Additional condolences and memories may be conveyed online at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com. Due to recent circumstances, visitation and funeral will not be possible. A memorial gathering and celebration will be scheduled, when our national crisis permits. As per her wish, it will be a celebration of her life. We hope you will join us for food, drink, and laughter at that time. We thank you all for the kind thoughts and words that have been shared.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 26, 2020.