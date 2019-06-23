Mary Robinson Mary M. Robinson, nee Macare, age 97, of Collinsville, IL, born November 28, 1921 in West Frankfort, IL, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at 4:25 a.m. at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville, IL. Mary retired from Advest as a clerk typist and enjoyed attending Bluffview Baptist Church in Collinsville. She is preceded in death by her husband, George (Pidge) H. Robinson, who passed away in July 2002. She is also preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Ceserina (nee Fiorio) Macare. Mary is survived by a son, Carl (Robbie) Robinson of Troy, IL and a daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Mel Pamatot of Maryville, IL. Memorials are requested to Bluffview Baptist Church or Faith In Action and will be received at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.acfuneral.com Visitation: Will be Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 p. m. at the Allan & Ciuferi Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Funeral Services: Will be held at 10:00 a. m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Roger Wright officiating. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Collinsville, IL. Allan & Ciuferi Funeral Home.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 23, 2019