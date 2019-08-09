Home

Mary Rojas Mary Penelope Rojas 70, of Granite City passed Saturday August 4, 2019 at Marcy De Greff Hospice House, St. Louis Mo. Born January 6, 1949 in Granite City. Daughter of the late Dale and Mary nee Dyer Brackett. Survived by her husband Joe R. Rojas. Married November 28, 1971 in Granite City. Children: Mary Kathryn (Kit) Menke of Balwin, Mo and Jeffrey (Janice) Rojas of Glen Carbon. Granddaughters: Chianne Marlow and Samatha Rojas great-granddaughter Kenlee Marlow. Brother Thom (Lynne) Brackett of Elmhurst, IL. Preceded by her daughter Monica Rojas. Employed at the Federal Reserve Bank in St. Louis for many years. Service: Visitation Thursday 4 pm -7pm August 15, 2019 at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home Granite City, IL. Grave side service 10am August 16, 2019 at Valley view Cemetery Edwardsville IL. Burial Valley View Cemetery Edwardsville. Thomas Saksa Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 9, 2019
