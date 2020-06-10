Mary Russel
Mary Catherine Russell Mary Catherine Russell, 98, of Fairview Heights, IL, born June 6, 1922, in East St. Louis, IL, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Four Fountains, Belleville, IL. Miss Russell held a master's degree in education and spent most of her career as a math teacher at Clark Junior High School in East St. Louis, IL. She later taught math at Collinsville Junior High, Collinsville, IL, until her retirement. Mary was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and formerly of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL. She volunteered at the church and the St. Vincent de Paul Society. She was an avid bridge player and belonged to several bridge clubs over the years. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas B. and Helen "Nellie", nee Beers, Russell; and a brother, John "Jack" (Evelyn) Russell. She is survived by two nieces, Mary Ellen Russell of Belleville, IL, and Janet (Nick) Yung of St. Louis, MO; a nephew, John Brian (Sandy) Russell of Crestwood, MO; a great-nephew, Brian C. (Andi) Russell of Kansas City, MO; and his children, Sean and Alex. Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private services will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020. Burial will be at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.


