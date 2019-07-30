|
Mary Scell Mary A. Scell of Centralia, IL departed this life at her residence on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 5:10 PM. She had attained the age of 73 years, 2 months and 25 days. Mrs. Scell was born on May 2, 1946 in East St. Louis, IL the daughter of Charles and Alice (Shellenberg) Snyder. She was united in marriage to Thomas Davis and they later divorced. Mary was a homemaker. Left to mourn her passing is her daughter Terri Martin and special friend, Chris Campbell of Richview, IL; two grandchildren, Miranda and Owen Martin; three brothers, Raymond (Betty) Snyder of Belleville, IL, Ronald "Butch" (Donna) Snyder of Fenton, MO and Edger (Barbara) Snyder of Okawville, IL; a sister, Catherine (Lester) Hawthorne of Belleville, IL; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers, Charles, Vernon, Joseph, Eugene, Benjamin and Robert; a sister, Delores Biggs and a son in infancy, Michael Thomas. Per the wishes of the family, cremation was performed and there will be a celebration of life Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the Family of Mary Scell and will be accepted by the Campagna Funeral Home, who is assisting the family with arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.campagnafuneralhomes.com. Service: A service willo be held at a later date. Arrangements handled by Campagna Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 30, 2019