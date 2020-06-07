Mary Schaefer
Mary Schaefer Mary G. Schaefer, nee Bogardus, age 87, of O'Fallon, IL, born on May 30, 1932 in Centralia, IL, died on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Community Care Center, Mascoutah, IL. Mary was a 1950 graduate of East St. Louis High School. She was a salesperson at Sears Portrait Studio, and was a member of Cornerstone Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Schaefer, Jr., her parents, Jule and Margaret, nee Klein, Bogardus; and her brothers, Dick (Jackie) Bogardus and John Bogardus. Mary is survived by her children, John (Paula) Emerson, Kevin Emerson, Scott (Dawn) Schaefer, Denise (Dave) Deberry and Brian Schaefer; her grandchildren, Brad Emerson, Leslie (Jon) Fruchey, Courtney Emerson, Chase Deberry, Griffin Deberry and Michael Schaefer; her great-grandchildren, Cadence Emerson, Gabriel Emerson, Emma Fruchey, Madelyn Fruchey and Ryleigh Fruchey; and her twin sister, Marilyn Burton. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Service: Private family services will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kassly Mortuary
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
