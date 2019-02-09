Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home
1501 Ninth
Highland, IL 62249-0187
(618) 654-2133
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
Troy, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
Troy, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Schroeter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Schroeter


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Schroeter Obituary
Mary K. Schroeter Mary Schroeter, age 86 of Troy, IL, died Thursday, February 07, 2019, at Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh, IL. She was born on July 06, 1932, in East Saint Louis, IL, the daughter of Richard and Ellen (nee Egan) Daschke. On February 06, 1954, she married Harvey A. Schroeter at E. St. Louis, IL. He passed away on August 11, 1982. She was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church. Mary was born at E. St. Louis, IL, where she grew up and graduated East Side High School, E. St. Louis. She stayed home with her children and after they were grown, she worked at the Troy Police Department. She retired from there after 20 years of service. She collected knickknacks and was devoted to her family, children and grandchildren. Survivors include her children; Debbie A. (Bill) Barks, Troy, IL, Cheryl M. (Scott) Brenner, Ellisville, MO, Richard J. Schroeter, Troy, IL, Michael A. (Amy) Schroeter, Troy, IL, Mary A. Weder (Significant Other Dennis Stewart), Troy, IL, Harvey A. Schroeter Jr., Troy, IL; Nine Grandchildren; and Ten Great Grandchild She was preceded in death by her parents Richard Ferdinand Daschke and Ellen Rose Daschke, nee Egan (Nellie), Husband Harvey A. Schroeter Sr., Son-in-law - Gary D. Weder, Sister Dorothy Roswog and Brother Michael "Dave" Daschke. In Lieu of Flowers memorial to St. Labre Indian School in Montana. Visitation: Will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, February 11, 2019, at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Troy, IL . Service: Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 11, 2019, at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Troy, IL, with Father Kevin M. Laughery officiating. Interment will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Belleville, IL. (Significant Other Dennis Stewart)
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home
Download Now