Mary K. Schroeter Mary Schroeter, age 86 of Troy, IL, died Thursday, February 07, 2019, at Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh, IL. She was born on July 06, 1932, in East Saint Louis, IL, the daughter of Richard and Ellen (nee Egan) Daschke. On February 06, 1954, she married Harvey A. Schroeter at E. St. Louis, IL. He passed away on August 11, 1982. She was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church. Mary was born at E. St. Louis, IL, where she grew up and graduated East Side High School, E. St. Louis. She stayed home with her children and after they were grown, she worked at the Troy Police Department. She retired from there after 20 years of service. She collected knickknacks and was devoted to her family, children and grandchildren. Survivors include her children; Debbie A. (Bill) Barks, Troy, IL, Cheryl M. (Scott) Brenner, Ellisville, MO, Richard J. Schroeter, Troy, IL, Michael A. (Amy) Schroeter, Troy, IL, Mary A. Weder (Significant Other Dennis Stewart), Troy, IL, Harvey A. Schroeter Jr., Troy, IL; Nine Grandchildren; and Ten Great Grandchild She was preceded in death by her parents Richard Ferdinand Daschke and Ellen Rose Daschke, nee Egan (Nellie), Husband Harvey A. Schroeter Sr., Son-in-law - Gary D. Weder, Sister Dorothy Roswog and Brother Michael "Dave" Daschke. In Lieu of Flowers memorial to St. Labre Indian School in Montana. Visitation: Will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, February 11, 2019, at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Troy, IL . Service: Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 11, 2019, at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Troy, IL, with Father Kevin M. Laughery officiating. Interment will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Belleville, IL.



