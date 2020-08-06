1/
Mary Sepanski
SEPANSKI- Mary "Jane" Sepanski, age 82, of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Private visitation will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, Glen Carbon, IL. In celebration of her life, funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Glen Carbon, IL, with Father Patrick Gibbons officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Louis, MO, at a later date.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 6, 2020.
