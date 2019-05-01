Home

Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3713
Mary Silvey

Mary Silvey Obituary
Mary Silvey Mary Louise (Spicer) Silvey, 90, of Swansea, formerly of Jackson, MO died April 27, 2019. Mary was born August 17, 1928 in Huntsville, MO. After retiring at the age of 55 from McDonnell Douglas she traveled extensively and lived for 10 years in Yuma, AZ.. She was an avid quilter and made special quilts that her family will cherish forever. Mary was extremely proud of all her six grandchildren and was a big part of all their lives. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Richard Spicer and Victorine Derboven; husband, Charles Silvey, whom she married August 8, 1948; and siblings, Joseph (Betty) Spicer, Carl Spicer and sisters Marjorie (Pete) Lusby and Betty (William) Kendall. Mary is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Richard) Britton of O'Fallon, IL and Karen (Jeffrey) Preusser of Jackson, MO; brother, Wayne (DeAnn) Spicer of Salem, MO; grandchildren, Mary Bono of New Bedford, MA, Major Daniel Bono of Fallon, NV, Silvey (Alex) Hollenbeck of Sierra Vista, AZ, Rollie Britton of Whitefish, MT, Zachary (Cheyenne) Preusser of Jackson, MO, and Kirby Preusser of Jackson, MO; great- grandson, Tor Hollenbeck; and many loved nieces and nephews. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com Service: Burial will be held at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 1, 2019
