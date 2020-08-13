Mary Smith

Mary Teresa Smith Mary Teresa (Himstedt) Smith, age 83, of Stoughton, Wisconsin passed with grace and beauty into eternal life on August 8, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family in a peaceful and serene hospice suite. She was born to the late Lester and Marie Himstedt in Belleville, Illinois on February 22, 1937. She walked through life with the familiar grace and beauty that was inherent in her nature. Teresa graduated in 1954 from Notre Dame Academy and then was hired as a secretary by the American Red Cross office at Scott Air Force Base near Belleville, Illinois. She met and later married her beloved husband of 63 years, Edmond Smith. They later moved their small family to Marshfield, Wisconsin where more children were born and raised, bringing the family to nine members. She took charge of running a large household, loved, and nurtured her family with strength and tenderness. Being clever and curious Teresa was constantly reading and inspired her children to do so. For the many things that she not only knew but understood, she was skillful and adept at teaching and encouraging with her usual combination of strength and tenderness. She was a talented seamstress crafting home design projects, lovely articles of clothing and many assorted costumes for her children. Her whimsical side was expressed acutely in the many costumes, party preparations and small touches. She and Ed had a partnership with the goal of creating a home environment that would encourage and support each other and their children to pursue a variety of interests close to their hearts including musical instruments, singing, dance, crafting, visual arts, acting and athletics. She could make it all happen with a constant devotion. Together they turned a run down and neglected lake front property into a beautifully comfortable retreat spot called "the cottage" for the entire family to enjoy. It was no easy effort and she went about it with her usual intelligent and practical approach. She brought grace and beauty to everything she did. In every respect she was a remarkable woman. Teresa and Ed retired from raising the family and a successful accounting firm and made their new home in Stoughton, Wisconsin. They continued their loving relationship and pursuit of new interests together. Beautiful, talented, accomplished, and loving partners! She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester, Sr. and Marie (Brauer) Himstedt, her much-loved brother Lester Himstedt, and beautiful sister-in-law, Lois (Smith) Oelrich. Surviving are her beloved husband, Ed and seven children Mark Smith, Lorrette (Gary) Patzwald, Gregory Smith, Victoria Smith, Kathryn (Kevin) Hicks, Meg Himstedt, Jennifer (Alissa Gauger) Smith; her six grandchildren, Andrew, Gabriel and Ariana Smith, Marcel Patzwald, Phil Cigan, Kali Azzara; her brother, Henry (Joann) Himstedt; her sister-in-law, Mary Ann Himstedt; her cousin she considered a sister, Margaret Chouinard; and lifetime devoted friend, Sister Gemma (Jo Ann) Dittle. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Agrace Hospicecare or your local St.Vincent de Paul Society. Please share your memories of Teresa at: www.CressFuneralService.com
. Cress Funeral Service of Stoughton, WI is assisting the family. (608) 873-9244