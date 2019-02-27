Mary Kathleen "Cathy" Sockoch Mary Sockoch, 80, of Lebanon, IL, died Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Memorial Hospital East, Shiloh, IL. Mary was born March 28, 1938 to Alvin and Mildred (nee Higginson) Borup in Uniontown, KY. On June 8, 1957, she married Jack Sockoch in Shawneetown, IL. She was a devoted, loving, Christian wife, mother and grandmother, who raised three children while accompanying her husband during 20 years of military service. After retirement she worked with her husband at their custom picture framing shop, and loved and cared for her grandchildren. She was a talented seamstress, loved to bake cookies and pies, and was kind and compassionate toward everyone. She loved her family and made our life easier in any way she could. She made the world a better place and brightened every day. We would be lost without her had it not been for the example she was to us. We will love and honor her always. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Jack Sockoch, Lebanon, IL; children, Cherie Love, Panama City, FL, Ken (Jeannie) Sockoch, Edwardsville, IL, Cyndi (Jeff) Rutherford, Troy, IL.; grandchildren, Rici Love, Kristy and Adam Mitchell, Emily Rutherford Ross, Matthew Sockoch; sister, Carole (Jerry) Gough, Morganfield, KY; brother, Buddy (Betty Lou) Borup, Uniontown, KY; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Greathouse, Carmi, IL, Patsy Johnson, Carmi, IL; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Mildred Borup; sister, Beverly Johnson; sister-in-law, Phyllis Tudor; brothers-in-law, Pete Johnson, Chip Tudor. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Spring Valley Baptist Church, Shiloh, IL. Visitation: Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 PM at Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL and Friday, March 1, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, at Spring Valley Baptist Church, Shiloh, IL. Funeral: Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 am, Spring Valley Baptist, Church, Shiloh, IL. Clergy: Pastor Jerold Darnell, Spring Valley Baptist Church, Shiloh, IL. Interment: Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL.

