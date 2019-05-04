Mary Jane Soehnlin Mary Jane Soehnlin (Seymour), age 73, of Wake Forest, NC, passed away April 27, 2019, at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, IL. She was born February 26, 1946, in Chicago, IL, to Walter and Betty Seymour (nee Laufenberg Mary Jane graduated from Dundee Community High School, Class of 1964. She earned her bachelor's degree in Business Administration at Fontbonne University in 1995. She worked as a bookkeeper for many years in the St. Louis area. She lived in Belleville, IL, for more than 40 years until retiring to Wake Forest, NC. Mary Jane was married for 35 years to Larry Soehnlin, who has been a wonderful stepfather to her four children. Mary Jane will always be remembered for her intelligence, witty sense of humor, memorable laugh and strong work ethic. She was an avid reader, always with a book in her hand, and she belonged to three book clubs. She loved all forms of theater, from experimental studios to Broadway musicals. Family and traditions were very important to Mary Jane. She was unfailingly supportive of her children and grandchildren and gave them lasting memories of elegant holiday feasts with family favorites like Easter lamb cake with coconut frosting, Christmas Eve crowns, and classic Thanksgiving dinners. Mary Jane had a heart for philanthropy and she was a staunch supporter of many worthy causes, including , Smile Train, , ACLU, NPR, St. Jude, and any organization fighting the good fight against the current political climate. Mary Jane is survived by her dear husband, Larry; children Elizabeth (Paul) Kihm, Melissa (Frank Meldau) Damann, Chris (Sarah) Damann, and Ben (Mary) Damann; and grandchildren Austin, Taylor, Kelly, Bailey and Mackenzie Damann; Madison, Megan and Zech Damann; and Julian, Coco, Dylan and Wilder Damann-Meldau. Memorial donations can be made to the , . Service: Services and interment are private. Symonds-Madison Funeral Home

