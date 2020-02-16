|
Mary Stammer Mary J. Stammer, 83, of New Athens, IL, born in Jerseyville, IL, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020. Mrs. Stammer was preceded in death by her husband, Larry W. Stammer, Sr., and her parents,John P. Mansini, Sr. and Rachel Estella, nee Hutchens, Mansini. Mary grew up in Collinsville, IL. Surviving are her son, Larry W. Stammer, Jr. (Susan); daughters Cindy Smith, twins Lynn Chadwick (Rick), and Louise Vogt; grandchildren, Shawn Smith (Christina), Claudia, James, and Stella Stammer; brothers, John P. Mansini, Jr. (Kim), James Mansini (Renee), sister, Betty Reynolds (Larry); brother-in-law, Terry Stammer (Loretta); also numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends, including Paul and Janet Gilbert, Russell Shelton, Jr., Barbara and Rick Beck, and William Bates. Mary enjoyed reading, solving crossword puzzles, geneaology, and before Larry Sr. passed away, they always had a wonderful garden. Memorials are encouraged to be made to a Hospice organization of the donor's choosing, or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. According to Mary's wishes, there was a cremation, and no service was to be held.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 16, 2020