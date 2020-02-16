Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Stammer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Stammer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Stammer Obituary
Mary Stammer Mary J. Stammer, 83, of New Athens, IL, born in Jerseyville, IL, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020. Mrs. Stammer was preceded in death by her husband, Larry W. Stammer, Sr., and her parents,John P. Mansini, Sr. and Rachel Estella, nee Hutchens, Mansini. Mary grew up in Collinsville, IL. Surviving are her son, Larry W. Stammer, Jr. (Susan); daughters Cindy Smith, twins Lynn Chadwick (Rick), and Louise Vogt; grandchildren, Shawn Smith (Christina), Claudia, James, and Stella Stammer; brothers, John P. Mansini, Jr. (Kim), James Mansini (Renee), sister, Betty Reynolds (Larry); brother-in-law, Terry Stammer (Loretta); also numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends, including Paul and Janet Gilbert, Russell Shelton, Jr., Barbara and Rick Beck, and William Bates. Mary enjoyed reading, solving crossword puzzles, geneaology, and before Larry Sr. passed away, they always had a wonderful garden. Memorials are encouraged to be made to a Hospice organization of the donor's choosing, or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. According to Mary's wishes, there was a cremation, and no service was to be held.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -