Mary Stamper Mary H. Stamper, nee Toon, age 82 of O'Fallon, IL, born on October 18, 1937, in Fancy Farm, KY, died on May 2, 2020 at her daughter's home in O'Fallon, IL under Heartland Hospice care. Mary was a homemaker and a devoted Catholic of Holy Trinity Catholic Parish, Our Lady of Assumption Parish in Fairview Heights, as well as St. Clare Parish in O'Fallon, IL. Mary belonged to the St. Ann's Quilting Club for many years and quilted with wonderful, loving friends at the above parishes. She donated to many needy organizations. Mary loved to crochet rosary pouches for the Second Grade First Communicants, friends and family. She loved music, classic movies, crafts, friends, spending time with family, and praying. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Wallace Stamper Sr; an infant son, Ralph Edward Stamper; her parents, Joseph Earl Toon and Anna Wilma Cissell, and her brother, Joseph Earl Toon. Surviving are her children, James Stamper, Jr., Virginia (Mike) Thompson, Barb (Blaine) Baker, Shirley (Tom) Speichinger, John Stamper, Carol Stamper-Abbott, Robert (Susie) Stamper, Marilyn Lewallen, Cecilia (Eric) Forguson, and Joanna (Angel) Lands; 32 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Sue Lexa, Carolyn Kraft, and Jeanette Barbour all of Belleville. Memorials may be made to Catholic Relief Services a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization. Donations to CRS are tax deductible to the full extent allowable under the law. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Interment will be held in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 10, 2020.