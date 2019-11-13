|
|
Mary Stone Mary Louise Rebecca, nee Piper, Stone, 84, of Belleville, IL; born on September 8, 1935; passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Sparta Community Hospital in Sparta, IL. Mrs. Stone worked as a CNA at Friendship Manor Care Center in Nashville, IL. She also worked at Hoyleton Children's Home and for Illinois Bell Telephone Company. Mary was a Jehovah Witness and was a faithful member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness in Belleville, IL. Mary was very handy around the house. She would often sew, make clothing and she was a wonderful cook. She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Adeline, nee Schmale, Piper. She is survived by her husband Jack Stone whom she married on January 26, 2006 at Kingdom Hall North in Belleville, IL. Her children Carla Rhode of Marissa, IL; Angela (Aaron) Luebke of Okawville, IL; Randy (Madalyn) Hoepker of Nashville, IL. Her grandchildren Nicole (Sean) Wallace; Kyle (Misti) Rhode; Ashley (Gerard) Spratt; Alisha (Evan) Finke; Angelica (Cody) Powell; Easten Hoepker; Saxton Hoepker. Her great-grandchildren Colten Finke; Taylor Rhode; Cameron Rhode; Alexandra Rhode. Service: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 3:00pm at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness at 3187 Carlyle Avenue, Belleville, IL 62221. Heil-Schuessler & Sinn Funeral Home in Sparta, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 13, 2019