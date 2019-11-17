Home

Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Winstanley Baptist Church
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Winstanley Baptist Church
Mary Sue Ellison


1929 - 2019
Mary Sue Ellison Obituary
ELLISON - Mary Sue Ellison, nee Brooks, 90, of O'Fallon, IL, born Monday, April 29, 1929 in Cooter, MO, died Thursday, November 14, 2019 at her residence in O'Fallon, IL. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., Sun., Nov. 24, Kurrus Funeral Home, Belleville, IL and 10 to 11 a.m., Mon., Nov. 25, Winstanley Baptist Church. Funeral: 11 a.m., Mon., Nov. 25, Winstanley Baptist Church. Interment: Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL. Arr: Kurrus Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 17, 2019
