ELLISON - Mary Sue Ellison, nee Brooks, 90, of O'Fallon, IL, born Monday, April 29, 1929 in Cooter, MO, died Thursday, November 14, 2019 at her residence in O'Fallon, IL. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., Sun., Nov. 24, Kurrus Funeral Home, Belleville, IL and 10 to 11 a.m., Mon., Nov. 25, Winstanley Baptist Church. Funeral: 11 a.m., Mon., Nov. 25, Winstanley Baptist Church. Interment: Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL. Arr: Kurrus Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 17, 2019