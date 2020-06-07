Mary Thomas Mary Thomas, age 98, of Shrewsbury, MO, formerly of Madison, IL, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Mary Queen & Mother Center, Shrewsbury, MO, fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Mary was born on September 30, 1921 in Madison, IL, a daughter of the late Alex Seneczyn and Anna (Mirus) Seneczyn. Mary was a former member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Madison, IL. During World War II, she worked at Carter Carburetor in St. Louis as a munitions inspector. She married Matthew Thomas Jr. upon his return from the war in June of 1946, in Madison, IL; he passed away on September 1, 1976. Mary worked at Busy Bee Bakery in Madison, IL for decades. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, playing bingo, preparing the Ukrainian pierogies beloved by both husband and son, following the Cardinals and Blues on KMOX radio, listening to the Sunday polka programs on WEW radio, and praying the rosary along with EWTN radio. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by her siblings John Seneczyn, Peter Seneczyn, Michael Seneczyn, Ann Modrusic, Julia "Peggy" White, Alex Seneczyn, Mildred Podraza, and Helen Goolsby. She is survived by her loving son and daughter-in-law, Matthew Mark (Diane) Thomas of Maryland Heights, MO; grandsons John Paul Michael Thomas and David Joseph Anthony Thomas; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, great-great nephews, and extended family and friends. Mary deserves a beautiful tribute. In this time of pandemic, however, a private funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Madison, IL, with Father Joseph Havrilka officiating. Mary will be laid to rest next to Matthew at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville, IL. Memorial donations may be given to Cardinal Ritter Senior Services. Donations may be mailed to Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL 62040. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 7, 2020.