Mary Trigg Mary A. Trigg, nee Johnson, 88, of Belleville, IL, born March 19, 1932, in Kansas City, MO, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at The Arbors at Parkway Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL. Mrs. Trigg worked as a teller for First National Bank and Citizens Savings and Loan before her retirement. She volunteered at the Florence Arizona Police Department and Court House, the Tucson Medical Center and the NW Medical Center. She was also a former Girl Scout leader and active with the Cub Scouts. Mary was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Florence, AZ. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Joseph M. Trigg II, whom she married on December 1, 1951, and who died on July 28, 2006; a grandson, Ryan Trigg; her parents, John and Anna, nee Smiley, Johnson; and three brothers, Jack Johnson, Jim (Delores) Johnson, and Patrick (Carol) Johnson. Surviving are four children, John (Shari) Trigg of Covington, LA, Teresa Trigg of Florence, AZ, Kathleen (Sam) Marshall of Swansea, IL, and Patricia (Charlie) Harris of Florence, AZ; seven grandchildren, David (Sarah) Boul, Tara Trigg, AJ (Vanessa) Munie, Joshua (Katee) Harris, Brenna (Simon) Pennekamp, Matthew Harris Amoreena Trigg and partner Krichelle White; three great-grandchildren, Raegan and Natalie Williamson, and James Boul; and a sister-in-law, Marilyn Johnson. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
. Visitation: Friends may visit the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Services: Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at George Renner & Sons, Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Burial will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.