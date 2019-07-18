Mary Ellen Vetter Mary Vetter, 74, of Collinsville, Illinois, passed away July, 9 th , 2019. She was born on May 22 nd , 1945 in East St. Louis, Illinois to Russell and Kathryn (Wilshire) Vetter. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers William and Robert Vetter and brother-in-law, Robert Zimmermann. Mary Ellen is survived by her sister Carol Zimmermann of Belleville, Illinois and her brother James (Mary) Vetter of Maryville, Illinois, along with her sisters-in-law Barbara (Dulle) Vetter of St. Charles, Missouri, Glenda (Walster) Vetter of Maryville, Illinois and Nancy (Nicol) Vetter/Staten of Glen Carbon, Illinois and 12 nieces and nephews. Mary Ellen was a Medical Transcriptionist working at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Belleville for 10 years, Christian Welfare Hospital in E. St. Louis for 11 years and St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis for 2 years. She was also a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville, Altar and Rosary Society, and the Ladies Auxiliary of Sts. Peter and Paul. Mary Ellen had a great love for her many dogs and deep appreciation for all the love, support and care provided by the parishioners of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. The family appreciates the loving care she received at Eden Village and by Heartland Hospice. Memorials may be made in Mary Ellen's name to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Visitation: Memorial Gathering will be from 9:00 am to 10:00 am on Saturday, July 20 th , 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville. Service: Memorial Mass will start at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 20 th , 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville. Interment will be in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, Collinsville.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 18, 2019