WADDELL- Mary L. Waddell, 93, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Visitation will be from 10 until 11 am on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf in Bethalto, Illinois. Graveside services will be at 1 pm on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Antioch Cemetery in Antioch, IL. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.



