Mary Wagner Mary J. Wagner, nee Rothgangel, 93, of Swansea, IL, born March 11, 1926, in Belleville, IL, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at her residence. Mrs. Wagner enjoyed her membership with the Silver Bells & Beau dance group. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Virgil E. Wagner, whom she married on July 13, 1946, and who died on August 22, 1997; her parents, Edwin and Bessie, nee Wilderman Rothgangel; a daughter, Martha Jean Wagner; a daughter-in-law, Pamela Wagner; and a great-granddaughter, Alexus Paige Wagner. Surviving are a son, Michael J. Wagner of Seattle, WA; two daughters, Sara E. (Mark) Boyd of Freeburg, IL, and Rebecca L. Beatty of Swansea, IL; eight grandchildren, Erica, Kyle, Gavin, Kristi, Jeffrey, Christopher, Erin (Reed) Fisher, and Hannah (fiancé, Quinn Bress); 10 great-grandchildren, Ethan, Seth, Corinne, Helena, Charlie, Katelin, Graham, Cammy, Quin, and Kaylee; a sister, Martha (Pete) Blom of Michigan; and nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com Funeral: A private family service will be held, with Mr. Mark Boyd officiating. Burial will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 20, 2019