Mary Weatherford Mary Dianne Weatherford, 70, formerly of Swansea, IL born November 5, 1948 in Kokomo, IN, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville, AL. Dianne was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She and her husband of 51 years, Don "Herb" Weatherford, raised their family in Swansea, IL and later relocated for work and spent the last 22 years in Huntsville, AL. Dianne was an avid sports fan and enjoyed keeping the scorebook for her son's baseball games, watching her children's and grandchildren's games, as well as NFL football and NCAA March Madness. She loved hearing every detail of her grandson's games when she could not be there. Dianne was the second oldest of 8 children and grew up caring for her younger siblings. This was the beginning of a lifetime dedicated to serving children. In addition to her own children, Dianne ran an in home day care in Swansea for twenty years. After she moved to Alabama, she traveled all over the country for the birth of each of her grandchildren and to spend as much time as possible with them. Dianne is preceded in death by her parents, James and Catherine (nee Henrichs) Deets; brother, Tom Deets; and sister, Susan Deets. Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Don "Herb" Weatherford; son, Mike Weatherford of Collinsville, IL; daughters, Marci (Chris) Lowery of Caseyville, IL; Meghan (Eddie) Brown of Mountain View, CA; grandchildren, Quinn and Logan Lowery; Wyatt, Josie, Tessa, and Milo Brown; brothers, Jed Deets; David (Rose Ann) Deets; John (Michelle) Deets; Danny (Theresa) Deets; sister, Jill Deets; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brindlee Mountain Animal Rescue 25 Co Rd 1772, Joppa, AL 35087. Visitation: Friends may gather with the family Friday, May 24, 2019 from 10-11 am at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL. Service: A memorial prayer service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL withMonsignor John T. Myler officiating.



