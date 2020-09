Or Copy this URL to Share

WHITE - Mary E. White, nee Unterseh, 75, of Waterloo, IL, died September 13, 2020, in St. Louis, MO. She was born September 17, 1944, in Belleville, IL. Visitation will be 9am until time of service Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Quernheim Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 11am. Interment at St. John Cemetery in Valmeyer, IL. Arrangements handled by Quernheim Funeral Home



